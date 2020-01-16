3,756 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,756 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

