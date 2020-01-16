34,000 Shares in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Acquired by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 668,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

