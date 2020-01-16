302,781 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 302,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,821 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

