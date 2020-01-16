$296.60 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $296.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.35 million and the highest is $309.40 million. UDR posted sales of $264.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

UDR stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. UDR has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

