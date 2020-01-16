2,666 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

