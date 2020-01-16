$26.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $28.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $39.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.89 million to $205.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NKTR traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 10,254,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,769. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

