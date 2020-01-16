$249.98 Million in Sales Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to post $249.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.52 million and the lowest is $240.30 million. TETRA Technologies reported sales of $282.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 589,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.90. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

