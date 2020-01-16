20,349 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,621. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.