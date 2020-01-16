$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 103.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 543,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter.

COMM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 1,858,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

