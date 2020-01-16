1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $10,541.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

