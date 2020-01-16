187,038 Shares in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. First Horizon National accounts for approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Horizon National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 297,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.