$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $146.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.19 million to $146.80 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $132.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $574.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.08 million to $574.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $605.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.20 million to $608.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

GPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other GP Strategies news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GP Strategies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GP Strategies by 12.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GP Strategies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GP Strategies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.