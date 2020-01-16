13,554 Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.