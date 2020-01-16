$133.35 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post sales of $133.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the lowest is $123.70 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $466.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.65 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

PMT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.47%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

