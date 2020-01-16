$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Fastenal by 84.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 4,288,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,177. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.