0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $403,413.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $403,413.00 and $104,375.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.05995225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

