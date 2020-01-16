$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.98. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 561,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

