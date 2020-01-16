$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $44.56 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

