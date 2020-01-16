$0.35 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.75. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $72,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 141.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

