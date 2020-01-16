$0.35 EPS Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 55,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

