-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period.

QUIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

