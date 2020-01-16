$0.19 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

TEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.