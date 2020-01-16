$0.15 EPS Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. NIC also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGOV. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 251,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NIC has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

