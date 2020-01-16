$0.14 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,503,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 957,610 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,309,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

