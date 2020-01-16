-$0.13 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 195,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,008. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $531.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

