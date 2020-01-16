$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OMNOVA Solutions.

OMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE OMN remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. 312,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,648,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 1,757,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 258,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

