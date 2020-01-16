$0.03 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Amarin reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

