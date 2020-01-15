Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,765,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,451. Zynga has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,970 shares of company stock worth $14,419,491. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

