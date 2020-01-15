ZMINE Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $201,289.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00318976 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011324 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

