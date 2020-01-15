ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

