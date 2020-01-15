Zap Price Hits $0.0088 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $80,992.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 203.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.