Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 12,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,179. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $982.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

