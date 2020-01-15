Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Partner Communications an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of PTNR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The company has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.17. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 583,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Partner Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

