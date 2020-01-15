Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 8,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 143,414 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 116,145 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 613,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.