Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to “Hold”

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

GLOG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 413,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,889. GasLog has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $733.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.