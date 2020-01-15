Zacks Investment Research Lowers IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $880.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

