Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

ELMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Electromed stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800. Electromed has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

