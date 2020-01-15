Zacks: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GSX Techedu an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE GSX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 190,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,711,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

