Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DLH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

