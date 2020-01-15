Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Cadiz stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 5,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,689. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth $199,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.