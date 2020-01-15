Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report sales of $243.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.10 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $219.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $926.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.20 million to $927.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,122. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

