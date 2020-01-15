Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after buying an additional 1,679,315 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

