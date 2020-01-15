Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.08 million to $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after buying an additional 373,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 1,111,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 775,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 149,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 2,410,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.