Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 498,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,742. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

