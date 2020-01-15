Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will report earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. Banco Macro posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter.

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMA traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 360,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

