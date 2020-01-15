Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 502,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

