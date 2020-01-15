Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

