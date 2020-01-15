Zacks: Analysts Expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

PDLI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 1,323,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,594. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

