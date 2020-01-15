Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 78,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,733. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $145.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

