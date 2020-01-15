Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 624.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.